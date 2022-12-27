Warren Central Elementary students took part in dress up days leading up to the Christmas break.
From Dec. 5-21 the students were able to dress up in a different outfit each school day.
They included:
Here Comes Santa Claus - students dressed in all read or like the big guy himself
Have a Yee-Haw Holiday - students could break out t he flannel, denim, boots and cowboy hats
Santa’s Workshop - students dressed like Santa, an elf, a favorite toy, a reindeer, a gift, a tree or something else.
Pack Santa’s Bang - students dressed for their favorite vacation getaway
Have Yourself an Ugly Christmas - students wore ugly sweaters
Grinch Day - students dressed in all green or as the Grinch
Dress in your holiday best - students dressed for the Christmas program
Guide the Sleigh - students dressed as Santa’s reindeer with antlers, red noses and all
All Wrapped dup - students dressed like presents with bows and all
Feeling Frosty - students dressed in all white or like a snowman
Dress yourself as your favorite elf - students wore green or any elf attire
Christmas Movie Character - students dressed like a favorite charter or wore holiday gear
Twas’ the Night Before Christmas - students wore winter pajamas