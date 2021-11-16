The Wallace town wide Fun Day on Halloween drew about 125 people, a good turnout for a town of 70.
Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Shoaf cooked hot dogs on the grill at the fire station, from noon-1 p.m., and helped host a community pitch-in, followed by street games until 4 p.m.
State Road 341 was closed from Overpeck Gas company through downtown Wallace.
Longtime Wallace resident, Marilyn Sowers, 87, said she remembers winning the egg toss contest with her husband, sometime before 1998.
Sowers said the contest includes little kids up to the last adults standing.
“One of my sons and grandsons won it one time, all the kids participated and got a kick out of that,” she said.
The games list this year was extensive: ring toss, Pin the Nose on the Pumpkin, tin can knock over, football toss, cake walk, Covington police car, Model T rides (free), photo booth, face painting, Tug of War, three-legged race, water balloon toss, egg toss, free popcorn and a pumpkin pie eating contest.
Sowers still remembers a past game when each contestant picked a water-filled balloon out of a bucket and raced back to a chair to sit on it.
“We had a lot of wet britches, but everybody just laughed and had a good time,” she said.
Event organizer Amanda Shoaf said last year’s Fun Day was canceled due to Covid 19, but this year, the community came together.
Shoaf said she created a Facebook event page, and within 24 hours, people were donating items and calling her to offer help. Volunteers from the Wallace Christian Church and the general community lent a hand in running booths and street games.
Sowers grew up in Crawfordsville, but married a man from Wallace and moved there in 1955.
“I like the small town atmosphere,” she said. “My husband had grown up here and everyone knew him. After a few years of being in the post office, I knew everyone.”
She has attended the Wallace Christian Church for 60 years, and has been involved in Eastern Star, Home Extension and different community clubs, she said.
Her son is Covington Police Chief Keddy Sowers and one of his sons is a pastor, at the Christian Church.
Sowers was postmaster in Wallace for 30 years and after retirement taught as a substitute teacher for years. She will be 88 in December.
“She is one of the biggest backbone supporters of this town,” Amanda Shoaf said, “she loves the community involvement. She loves how it’s a small knit family here.”
Shoaf said Sowers was at the Fun Day with her family, including the grandkids and great-grandkids.
Sowers has three children, eight grandchildren and 18 grandchildren. All her children live nearby and they all still attend the Christian Church.
“It was a good time,” Shoaf said. “And it just happened to be one of the nicest days out of October, 58 degrees, no rain, the kids enjoyed it.”
Each child went home with a bag full of treats, Sowers said, for Halloween.
Shoaf was appreciative of the many donations from local people, and early interest from the Wallace Christian Church in helping.
Sowers was happy to attend. “I was in my scooter up there, never missed a thing. People showed up to participate ... nobody backed away,” she said.
The next upcoming event in town is the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department chili supper, the first Saturday in December, from 4-8 p.m., at the fire hall. Free will donation, with a raffle planned, by tickets, for a cash prize and some raffle items too.