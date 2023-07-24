[WEST LAFAYETTE, IN] The Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) announced today that it will be working with Microsoft TechSpark to foster inclusive economic opportunity, job creation, and innovation in the 10-county WHIN region. The 10 counties of the WHIN region are Pulaski, White, Cass, Benton, Carroll, Tippecanoe, Warren, Fountain, Montgomery, and Clinton.

With a particular focus on innovation, WHIN will use this opportunity to introduce Internet of Things (IoT) technology into school safety programming. IoT can give teachers and administrators instant and silent access to law enforcement in emergency situations.

