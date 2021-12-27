The Wabash Heartland Innovation Network conducted its 2021 annual meeting virtually earlier this month.
The network serves Warren, Fountain, Benton, White, Pulaski, Cass, Carroll, Tippecanoe, Montgomery and Clinton counties and is funded by the Lilly Endowment to work on fueling “prosperity by harnessing the power of internet-enabled sensors to develop our region into a global epicenter of digital agricultural and next-generation manufacturing”, according to information provided.
The annual meeting was Dec. 7 and focused on several things that happened during the year. More than 200 people were registered for the virtual event.
Pat Corey, vice president of engagement, said, “This has been a very special year, the fourth year of the five year Lilly Endowment grant that established WHIN. At this point of the grant, the strategy and model that characterize WHIN, that make us who we are, are underway and tested. In fact 2021 was devoted to ensuring all of the activities that comprised WHIN are connected and productive, and to defining and communicating what WHIN will look like going forward, as we build on WHIN 1.0 to begin the transition to WHIN 2.0. As always, our annual meeting is a celebration of accomplishments, but this year it also has a distinctly forward looking aspect and we hope you find the what’s next in our report to be as exciting as 2021 has been.
Johnny Park, CEO of WHIN, said, “2021 has been a year of planning for the future. For WHIN, the future will be the past all grown up. In our few very short years we have built something really unique that is turning out to be incredibly rich in practical outcomes. But, we’re still very young. In fact, you can think of WHIN at this point as a prototype that works well but that needs to be matured and scaled. That’s why we describe WHIN 2.0 as sustaining, strengthening, growing and leveraging the model we have built, our living lab. This also means some things will not change. Our true north stays the same. WHIN will continue to develop a prosperous regional ecosystem that empowers globally competitive business to plant and grow in the Wabash Heartland. We will remain regional, serving the 10 counties were our activities have taken root. The WHIN model will not change its character because it is working well and is working as intended built around the idea that technology is a driving force for growth and prosperity in the 21st Century. WHIN’s living lab model will continue accelerate the adoption and use of technology, attract innovative tech companies and support world class research and education at Purdue and Ivy Tech, building it into the very fabric of our region’s economy and helping the Wabash Heartland become an epicenter of IoT innovation. And that’s been WHIN’s goal from the very beginning. It is the right goal. We received welcome though not surprising news earlier this year in the form of the Indiana GPS Project. This is another Lilly Endowment funded initiative and the one directed by the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and developed by the Brookings Institution. The overarching goal of GPS was to make data-driven recommendations to state policy makers that will enable Indiana to have more good jobs. Jobs that pay enough and have benefits. The key findings show that the state has a solid foundation on which to build, however we have challenges that need to be addressed with urgency and intentionality. For example, the report showed that Indiana’s advanced industries productivity growth has been falling behind the nation. As you know, industry productivity, or the total output value per worker is critical to prosperity but unfortunately, while across the nation grew 35 percent since 2007 Indiana grew only five percent, resulting in a significant productivity gap between Indiana and the nation.
“The leading recommendation in the final report was that Indiana must find ways to accelerate digitalization, to increase the adoption and use of digital technology in its advanced industry sector. The report went on to stress the importance of broadband and the importance of fostering entrepreneurship.”
Park said WHIN and the region “is already on it. We have a model where leveraging digitalization fosters entrepreneurship and creates good jobs. In fact, now we can say with confidence that WHIN’s living lab model will lead to more good jobs from globally competitive businesses that are taking root in the region.” WHIN partners have been moving headquarters to Indiana from other areas, he said.
Park said the Living Lab is “distinctive in the way it engages three main stakeholders. First, the community, these are local farmers and manufacturers in the region. We call them the alliance members. Second, commercial partners. These are tech partners that provided bedded IoT solutions. And third, research and education partners, mainly Purdue and Ivy Tech. The missions of those stakeholders actively mesh for everyone’s benefit all around tech innovation. The ignition switch for the Living Lab ecosystem is the WHIN alliances, whose overarching goal is quite simple: accelerate the adoption of network innovation technology, or IoT, by key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing. The fundamental relationship that WHIN cultivates to activate the alliances is between tech companies and users. WHIN first attracts willing and progressive farmers and manufacturers. It also vets promising tech partners whose commercial products can offer immediate value to those farmers and manufacturers. Together WHIN and the tech partner makes the initial cost of adopting technology almost a no brainer to try for our alliance members. The technology is installed for those who want it and its benefits are filmed. The living lab model offers also an incredible value to tech partners because it allows them to accelerate their product market validation.
“WHIN aggregates the data produced by the IoT technologies, deployed by farmers and manufacturers and we share them with Purdue and Ivy Tech in order to promote engaged research and education,” Park said.
This year WHIN has 74 alliance members. Tech partners raised $100 million in order to accelerate their growth. There were more than 300 IoT students at Purdue and Ivy Tech. More than $40 million in additional research funding as generated. Park said moving forward WHIN wants to move forward at this pace.
Josh Carson, member success manager of WHIN. He spoke from True Flex in West Lebanon. He said the ag alliance has grown tremendously, noting that several businesses are working on very innovative technology. He said the ag and manufacturing alliances are working hard and keeping the region growing.
True Flex’s Joe Willis, director of IT for the company, said the company manufacturers exhaust components for commercial trucks. True Flex has worked with WHIN for one year. “Originally with WHIN we hoped to gain access to technology that would help us produce or manufacture components smarter and better. Moving forward with the WHIN partnership we hope to strengthen the relationships we’ve already made. We’re really excited about the technologies that WHIN is bringing to our attention. We can really see the impact in our environment but we also see the impact for other WHIN partners. We received the Fluke sensors and we were working with Guardian and we were really excited about the information we were receiving from the reports. Being able to track our machine metrics over time, specifically the heat and vibration, we were able to start understanding how our equipment should operated in anticipation of a failure. The technologies that WHIN was bringing to our attention enabled me to go to our business leaders and show them some real world applications for these transformative technologies. We see these technologies that WHIN is bringing to our attention as opportunities to adapt to today’s fast paced worlds. We’re finding that these technologies adapt to unforeseen circumstances like a pandemic or inability to find resources and raw material shortages. We’ve really enjoyed our partnership with WHIN and we’re looking forward to extending that partnership further.”
Park said as interest grows in Indiana from other parts of the world it has become necessary to have a bigger footprint than just the 10-county region. They have developed a partnership in Knox County that helps with that — The Pantheon, a business incubator. This is a pilot program, but it is hoped to be expanded. He said they will be encouraging more start up growth.
There is also a broadband alliance. “There’s a lot of innovation in broadband,” he said. Greg Jarman is the vice president of broadband technologies for WHIN. He said the group is focused on bringing broadband to the region, particularly to rural areas. He said they are working with all the counties in the broadband task force. “We’ve created an environment within the 10 county region,” he said, noting that the state now recognizes the region as broadband ready.
Park said in 2021 activity in the research and educational outreach is also growing. David Glass, director of research and education outreach, said there are many partnerships working together. He talked about many ways that students use the data and technology available through WHIN in different aspects of their education.
Ted Fiock, Purdue managing director, noted that Purdue has had 9,000 stakeholder engagements with farmers, manufacturers and community leaders. It ha also executed more than 120 projects throughout the region. The regional IoT testbeds are working for research and industry. There are new career ready education programs in digital agriculture and extension programs in digital agriculture in two schools.
Corey said since the pandemic WHIN has been able to get out in the communities to talk with stakeholders. This is something that the group plans to continue. Quality of life projects and e-learning projects are also working directly in the communities, she said. Park said the WHIN model “only succeeds if we all work together.”
Fundraising is still going on. “We’ve been very grateful that our base of support is growing and deepening,” he said. Some local governments have already committed to the projects and some financial institutions and other businesses have also made commitments. IoT is important to the area besides in the ag and manufacturing areas, Park said, noting that telehealth is one of those areas.
Park said the transition to WHIN 2.0 is exciting. “Innovation is a form of renewal,” he said, noting that communities that embraces innovation all embraces hope. “This hope connects us with the communities we serve who are welcoming innovation and renewal,” he said.