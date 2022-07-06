VERMILION COUNTY, IL — Every small town has beautiful gardens tucked away on quiet side streets.
We drive past, unaware that a someone has created something very special, hidden from view.
That is what makes attending the Vermilion County Garden Walk so worthwhile, seeing those hidden gems and gaining inspiration for your own garden.
If you gain one new idea from each garden you have seven ways to make your own landscape more special.
Join the Master Gardeners for this event on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. CST.
There will be seven private homes, featured this year in southern Vermilion County.
Don’t miss the opportunity to see gardens that are open to the public for just five hours.
Garden Walk tickets are $10.00 and available for purchase on this website by credit card or with cash or check at locations listed below:
Vermilion County Extension Office in Danville 3164 North Vermilion 217-442-8615 M-F 8am-4:30pm Closed from Noon to 1 p.m. for Lunch.
Berry’s Garden Center https://www.berrysgarden.com/
Lima Bean Store 145 N Vermilion St. Danville 217-442-1785 https://www.limabeanglass.com/
Flowers on Main 804 Main St, Georgetown 217-662-2300 thru July 9 https://business.facebook.com/GeorgetownFlowersOnMain/
Waltsacres 800 N Orchard St. Ridge Farm Call 217-213-1284 for availability and times to purchase tickets. https://www.facebook.com/waltsacres/
If you purchase tickets by credit card on this website, your ticket(s) with map will be available for pick-up on July 9 at Flowers on Main 804 Main St Georgetown.
Please show your confirmation email to pick-up your ticket on Saturday, July 9 9:30am-2:30pm Flowers on Main 804 Main St Georgetown
The Garden Walk is Rain or Shine. Regretfully, we are unable to offer refunds or mail tickets.
Here are some details on the gardens you will visit-each one is unique and has something special to offer:
The first stop is the Wilkus home. This couple started their garden by removing overgrown shrubs and trees creating a blank slate. In the past ten years, they have shaped a landscape that includes a small pond, potting shed, Japanese Maples, an astounding variety of perennials, a vegetable garden including berry plants and garden art at every turn. Many of the plants both annual and perennial are started from seed in the greenhouse.
Vermilion County Master Gardener, Mark Learnard has been entering flowers in local fairs for years. This year, he has fourteen varieties of zinnias, amaranth, asters, snapdragons, daisies and more for visitors to enjoy, some of which will be on display at the local fair. Mark Learnard starts most of his award-winning flowers from seed in his greenhouse. It is a large property with an orchard and plants that have been in the family for over 100 years. Lori and daughter, Mindy have planted theme garden beds reflecting different seasons. The family has worked together on the landscape and will offer tours via golf cart for attendees.
The Krabel garden began in 2010, when Nick and Laura purchased their home and the Flowers on Main business. In addition to their business, the couple enjoys collecting antiques and have repurposed items as garden art and planters, creating a vintage look in the landscape. There are treasures in every corner, like the multi-tiered fountain, filled with succulents, a tropical bonsai tree and antique wash tub to give participants ideas for their own garden. There are also enormous planters filled with petunias and other flowers hidden from view.
The Taylor-Thomen garden evolved over 40 years. The husband and wife worked together with one building the hardscape and the other adding plants. Judy is a true gardener in the sense that she loves all plants. She has essentially created garden rooms filled with pergolas, steppingstones, annuals, perennials, a vegetable garden and benches throughout the garden to sit and enjoy. The garden has a peaceful atmosphere.
Vermilion County Master Gardener, Lee Smitley’s interest in pollinators has influenced his plant choices. Visitors will find sunflowers and other plants that attract bees and butterflies. Favorite plants include a large cherry tree in front of the home, hardy hibiscus and a large rosebush that produces flowers in three different colors.
Jean Hayward started a garden for her mother when she came to live in her house. The first tree she planted was a white dogwood. Every year brought progress and from a small beginning came an English style garden with grand paths, perennials, shrubs and trees. As a watercolor artist, Jean’s garden has provided her with a never-ending supply of peace and beauty to capture.
Vermilion County Master Gardener, Walter Deck enjoys the creative process in his garden. Visitors to Waltsacres enjoy the vegetable garden with flowers planted to draw pollinators. Walter has a small orchard pollinated by his bees, along with raised beds filled with strawberries and raspberries. Walter’s motto is, ‘You Don’t Know It Until You Grow It!’
The Garden Walk is a lovely way to spend a summer day and gain inspiration for your own landscape. It is self-paced and rain or shine. Tickets are $10.00 and available for purchase by cash or check at the Vermilion County Extension Office in Danville 3164 North Vermilion, 217-442-8615, Berry’s Garden Center, Lima Bean Glassworks, Flowers on Main 804 Main St, Georgetown or Waltsacres in Ridge Farm.
Proceeds fund Master Gardener involvement and educational programs at community gardens, including projects with children and veterans. Vermilion County Master Gardeners volunteered over 7,000 hours in 2021. They grew and donated over 3,000 pounds of fresh produce to senior citizens, homeless shelter and local food pantry last summer.