Hats

Photo by Carla Waters

Marilyn Bentley stands with some of the students who received her handmade hats: Dayna Mullins, Molly Ellis, Haven Oppy, Joshua Wells, Kolten Morgan and Kayden Caldwell.

 Photo by Carla Waters

For the third year in a row, a Veedersburg woman has helped elementary students keep warm in the winter.

Marilyn Bentley recently dropped off hats and mittens for students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grades at Southeast Fountain Elementary School.

