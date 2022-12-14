For the third year in a row, a Veedersburg woman has helped elementary students keep warm in the winter.
Marilyn Bentley recently dropped off hats and mittens for students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grades at Southeast Fountain Elementary School.
She has made the hats each year. She said the first year she had lots of hats that she had made. “I tried to think of something to do with them,” she said. “The first year I decided I would ask a couple of the teachers from our church if they would like them.” She said the teachers were very interested in getting them. That response made her think that maybe others would like them. One of the teachers at her church said she knew several teachers who would be interested in getting them. They got a count and she was able to provide hats several classes.
In 2021 she provided sets for 337 students plus the teachers. In 2022 she was able to increase the number of students served to 432 plus the teaches.
“The second year I thought ‘Why not start with kindergarten and see how many classrooms as I have time to do’. I did pre-K through third grade. This year I have increased it to pre-K through fourth grade,” Bentley said.
She purchases the yarn and the gloves, and this year she said she had several people drop yarn off at her house, including post office employees. “I received gloves from individuals who purchased them on Amazon and mailed directly to me,” she said. “I also had cash donations to help tie the purchase of yarn and gloves. I’m always in need of yarn and gloves.”
She and son Jeff delivered the hats and gloves to the school recently and the students were very excited to see them.
“My son Jeff is a really big help,” she said. “He carries them all into the school and to each classroom and helps me pass them out.”
Bentley said she enjoys doing the work and seeing the children each year.
“It is such a blessing to see how the children get so excited over a pair of gloves and a hat,” she said. “Some of the teachers let the children make a card to thank me. They then mail them to me. I sit and read them and teachers fall. The kids are so grateful and say such nice things about me.
Bentley has done all the crocheting herself, which she plans to continue as long as she can. “I don’t need any help so far. I have had volunteers but I want to continue by myself for as long as I can,” she said.
“I plan to carry out this project as long as my hands will cooperate for me and God willing,” she said.
Bentley is appreciative of the donations of money and yarn to help keep the project going. Like most everything else, the price of yarn has increased, she said.
Those who would like to may send donations to her at 311 W. Harrison, Veedersburg, Indiana.