6:00 p.m. October 25, 2022
Regular Meeting
Council President Mark Rusk called the meeting to order. All board members present.
Councilman Ken Smith motioned to accept the minutes of the previous meetings and Councilman Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Councilman Tom Harrison motioned to approve all bills to be paid as presented, Councilman Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
Report given by attorney concerning 204 S. Mill St., 505 E. 2nd St., and 404 S. Pleasant St. properties.
Discussion had concerning discharge of weapons ordinance.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Water/Street
• Hydrant flushing complete.
• Leaf pickup has begun.
• Mill St. aqua swirl cleaned.
Wastewater
• WWTP Project assistance with existing utilities ongoing.
• Cleaned med shed lift Sta.
Electrical
• Tree Trimming ongoing.
• Rebuilds ongoing at lift Stations for wwtp project.
• Banners removed.
Parks, Pool, Depot, & Cabin
Request(s)
• Notice of contract extension/review
• Vacation November 7th-11th & 14th-18th
Councilman Smith motioned to extend Mr. Scott’s contract, Councilman Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Discussion had concerning lift station.
Officer Randles – Town Marshal
Offered information concerning an upgrade for the police computer or to buy new. Councilman Rusk said to get a quote on both.
Discussed new police vehicles (Tahoe & Dodge Ram) and cost of equipment for them
Gary Schull, representative from Body Cam, was present to discus funding and timing of installation for mobile and body cameras. May require a policy for release of camera footage – Town attorney will check on this.
Councilman Booe motioned to approve and adopt 2023 Salary Ordinance 2022-14. Councilman Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
HWC Engineering gave an update on wastewater plant project.
Councilman Smith made a motion to approve and pay Reynolds Pay Application #3, Councilman Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Councilman Booe made a motion to have one council meeting next month on Monday, November 14, 2022, Councilman Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
David Leek – resident
Addressed the board concerning a portable speed radar.
Paul Fannin – resident
Addressed the board concerning opening alley behind his house.
Mark Rusk sign Reynolds Pay Application #3, Town Council signed the Docket and the approved minutes of the previous meeting.