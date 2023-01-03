6:00 p.m. November 14, 2022
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Council President Mark Rusk called the meeting to order.
Councilman Mike Booe motioned to accept the minutes of the previous meetings and Councilman Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Councilman Harrison motioned to approve all bills to be paid as presented, Councilman Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
Report given by attorney concerning 204 S. Mill St.: pre-trial conference set for 12/5/22 at 8:45 a.m. Owner’s sister, Lori Collins, contacted Mr. Weliever & said she would try to facilitate & assist to resolve the nuisance.
Will need to speak with wastewater superintendent about sewer and the county jail. Eric Smith of HWC Engineering was also in attendance and would be able to offer assistance to resolve the issue. Will send letter to sheriff and county commissioners.
IDEM meeting in Indianapolis on 12/13/22 at 1:00 p.m.
Councilman Booe requested corrections be made to fire contract.
Officer Randles – Town Marshal
Tahoe should be in transit.
Dodge Ram is planned to be built in November and delivered in quarter 1 of 2023
Will be getting quotes from Dell on two (2) in-car computers
Will be about $15,900 to outfit both vehicles – Councilman Rusk requested asking Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) to pay for outfitting vehicles.
Received proposal from Utility for body cameras - $50,810.00 in payments
Clerk-Treasurer, Kristin R. Allen, will ask State Board of Accounts (SBOA) if town can do payment plan for body cameras. Mrs. Allen notified the council that funding in Public Safety Fund is not enough to cover all of the previously mentioned expenses. Council will need to look at other funds to complete purchases if they decide to move forward.
Council would like to lock pickleball court for the winter.
Councilman Smith made a motion to approve and adopt Ordinance 2022-15, Councilman Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mrs. Allen stated the ordinance will be advertised in the newspaper then will be effective thirty (30) days after the publication.
David Leek, resident, asked if BB guns were included – Mr. Weliever said BB guns are included.
Councilman Booe made a motion to approve Resolution 2022-8, Councilman Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Councilman Smith approved Reynolds Pay Application #4, Councilman Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Eric Smith – HWC Engineering
Provided update on sewer project
Councilman Rusk stated that VRC approved to pay for engineering services of approximately $67,000.00 to HWC Engineering for the State St. Project Phase 2.
Councilman Booe made a motion to purchase a new computer for the police department with CCI funds in the amount of $2,280.00, Councilman Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Councilman Rusk announced there will be only one council meeting in December and it will be on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
Jeremy Swenson – resident
Spoke about building permit process and discussion had with council. Council will work on improving process.
Councilman Booe would like a lock installed on basement door inside Depot. Councilman Rusk will talk to town employees about it.
Councilman Finley stated diesel pump is leaking and Ceres needs notified.
Councilman Rusk raised the issue of a resident who wrote a complaint letter and left it in the utility office night deposit. Discussion had by council regarding the letter and other requests by resident – no action taken.
Mark Rusk sign Reynolds Pay Application #4, Agreement with HWC for engineering services on State St. Project - Phase 2, Town Council signed Ordinance 2022-15, Resolution 2022-8, the Docket and the approved minutes of the previous meeting.
Meeting Adjourned at 6:53 p.m.