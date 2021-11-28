6:00 p.m. November 9, 2021
Regular Meeting
All board members present except Tom Harrison.
Mark Rusk called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Mike Booe made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Ken Smith made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Mr. Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Hydrant flushing complete.
• Ongoing street trimming and pothole patching.
• Leaf pickup ongoing.
• Salt delivered.
• Fill placed around tank pad.
Wastewater
• IFA Regional planning meeting.
• UV bulbs removed and complete.
• College St. lift station back to normal operation.
Electrical
• Reset light on the trail.
• Tesla Supercharger.
• Tree trimming ongoing.
• Maintenance on tower Christmas tree complete.
Pool, Park, Trail, & Depot
• Electric is working on park cameras.
• Depot N & S side.
Mr. Rusk will talk to Mark Summers, Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) president, about Depot project and getting a copy of the contract with KJG Engineering.
Mr. Rusk said he spoke with John Smith about property at 211 W. Jackson St. – more clean-up is needed.
Kristin Allen, Clerk-Treasurer, said the council needs to pass the salary ordinance for 2022 before year-end – Troy Finley made a motion to pass the 2022 Salary Ordinance as presented, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval. Mrs. Allen will draft the ordinance to be signed in final form at the next council meeting.
Mrs. Allen said the utility office was notified that the Tesla supercharging station will be running soon and town will begin billing Tesla for its utility usage.
Mrs. Allen introduced the additional appropriation needed for MVH fund to pay for the required PAMP update performed by HWC Engineering for $2,995.18, which will be Ordinance 2021-02. Mr. Smith made a motion to approve the additional appropriation for MVH, Ordinance 2021-02, Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval. Notice of the additional appropriation will be published in the Fountain County Neighbor and Ordinance 2021-02 will be signed in final form at the next council meeting.
Mr. Rusk presented the Resolution 2021-20 regarding VRC. Mike Booe made a motion to approve and adopt Resolution 2021-20, Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Katie McLear – USI Consultants
Proposed inspection of two (2) small structures near the bell at Hub Park, which has been approved by VRC, for $1,900.00. Ms. McLear said this would include report, access to USI’s software and GIS. Mike Booe made a motion to hire USI Consultants to inspect two (2) small structures at Hub Park funded by VRC, Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
David Leek – Resident
Asked if there is a designated route for street sweeper. Mr. Scott said there is no specific route and they clean whatever is dirty. Mr. Rusk told Mr. Leek he can call if he sees any streets that need cleaned.
Asked if there would be lights on the tank – council referred him to the American Legion.
Mrs. Allen presented a letter from Eagle Accounts (town’s collection agency) requesting to pursue litigation for old, unpaid accounts listed in the letter. Mike Booe made a motion to pursue litigation, Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Booe asked the status 505 W. 2nd St. – Mr. Smith will be attending hearing with town attorney regarding this matter.
Mr. Finley announced that the fire department will have a free-will donation pancake and sausage breakfast starting at 6:00 a.m. until about 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Christmas parade will also be on Saturday December 4, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and Santa Claus will be at the fire station after the parade.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed Resolution 2021-20, USI Consulting, Inc. contract, the Docket and the approved minutes of the previous meeting.
Meeting Adjourned.