The Veedersburg Town Council met in executive session March 28 and then in regular session after the executive session concluded.
Th meeting minutes follow.
5:00 p.m. - Executive Session - March 28, 2023
An executive session was held 5:30 p.m. per IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b). There was no vote and no decisions were made.
6:00 p.m.
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Councilman Mark Rusk called the meeting to order.
Councilman Mike Booe motioned to accept the minutes of the previous meetings and Councilman Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Councilman Harrison motioned to approve all bills to be paid as presented, Councilman Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Mower maintenance complete.
• Adding millings/stone in washout areas.
• Fence repaired at office dumpster.
• Tree cleaned up on N Sterling Ave.
Wastewater
• UV bulbs installed.
• Videoing and cleaning sewers ongoing.
• Filled N clarifier at WWTP for testing.
Electrical
• Final poles set at Sherman St. & Main St. Lift Sta’s.
• Service disconnected at 211 E 5th St. for Demo.
• Beginning electrical terminations at lift Sta’s.
Parks, Pool, Depot, & Cabin
• Pickleball nets installed and seeded.
• Baseball field/park maintenance ongoing.
Councilman Finley asked if Mr. Scott has seasonal employees lined up. Kobe Pierce will be returning this year. He also asked if fencing will be put up around lift stations and Mr. Scott confirmed they will.
Councilman Rusk said little league has contacted him. They would like weeks removed from the infield. Would like to look at changing lighting at basketball courts in Hub Park. Would like alley filled with millings. Asked about downtown parking lot and millings – Mr. Scott said there are also two (2) gas lines to be considered while preparing the parking lot.
Councilman Smith asked what the start date is for Hub Civic Center sidewalk. Mr. Scott said he gave the Hub Civic Center an estimate last year and received no response.
Officer Randles – Town Marshal
Tahoe receipt date is still expected in July. Dodge Ram was to be here by the end of March, but dealer said there is still no VIN for it.
Job posting on the police academy’s website. Received two (2) resumes so far. Discussed schedule with three (3) full-time officers.
Councilman Rusk stated speeders need to be ticketed.
Councilman Finley made a motion to purchase a security system and fire alarm monitoring from B & R Fire Protection to be split between Town and Van Buren Township, Councilman Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Councilman Finley told Kristin R. Allen, Clerk-Treasurer, to cancel all services with Grunau.
Councilman Rusk handed out sealed truck bids to each council member. Bids were opened and read aloud as follows:
Darrel J. Ethington bid $1,810.00
Bob Hutson bid $1,503.00
Paul Fannin bid $2,000.00
Jamie Robinson bid $1,785.00
Noah Reissmann bid $2,222.00
Mark A. Carr bid $2,400.00
Councilman Finley made a motion to sell the truck to the highest bidder, Mark A. Carr, Councilman Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Councilman Smith made a motion to pay Reynolds Pay App#8 in the amount of 620,071.20, Councilman Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Tom Booe – resident
Stated there is a business on Mill St. with junk and scrap metal and there are hotspots around town like that. Council explained that the ordinance reads that scrap is allowed to be on the property for thirty (30) days. Council will talk to town attorney about amending the ordinance.
Stated the trail is nice, but someone is logging on the east end of the trail. Council said property owner is logging his own property. Mr. Booe asked what the purple paint on trees meant and council told him it meant no trespassing.
Officer Randles stated ordinance regarding off-road vehicles/side-by-sides/golf carts needs to be more specific.
Council will adjust noise ordinance.
Fire department will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Hub Park.
Councilman Rusk asked Mr. Scott to look at pricing to put a cover on electrical equipment at the park.
Meeting Adjourned at 6:26 p.m.