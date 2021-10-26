6:00 p.m. September 28, 2021
Budget Adoption
Kristin Allen, Clerk-Treasurer, presented the budget to the town council for adoption. Ken Smith made a motion to adopt the budget as presented, Tom Harrison 2nd the motion, with unanimous approval. All town council members signed the budget ordinance, Budget 2022. Mrs. Allen will submit the ordinance and all other necessary forms to Gateway.
Regular Meeting
All board members present except Troy Finley.
Mark Rusk called the meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Mike Booe made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
Received the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the Depot. He recommended a Letter of Intent (LOI) rather than the MOU. Mr. Weliever will draft an LOI for the council to approve and sign.
Asked the council what they would like to do regarding the property at 505 W. 2nd St. Ken Smith made a motion to file suit against the property owners at 505 W. 2nd St., Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Nuisance ordinance violation at 204 S. Mill St. – needs served updated ordinance violation.
Received an email asking about DG Market – will contact the sender of the email.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Began and ongoing street trimming.
• Cleaned out Mill St. interceptor.
• Leaf vac service complete.
Wastewater
• Replaced leaking rake motor at plant with backup.
• WWTP Improvements.
Electrical
• Returned service to 500 W 2nd St.
• Removed banners.
• Began tree trimming.
• Prime cuts 41 is complete and in service.
Pool, Park, & Trail
• Graffiti covered on East end trail.
Tesla
• Began installation on 9-27.
CCMG 2022-1
• CCMG 2022-1 Rough estimates.
• CCMG 2022-2 HWC Fee
Request(s)
Wastewater: Ram 1500 4x4 Regular Cab 8' box 140" WB Tradesman $33,811.25
Notice for wastewater plant will be published in the newspaper and resolution to be signed at meeting on October 26, 2021.
Mr. Scott provided estimated costs for street improvements for the Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) 2022-1. Will work on getting estimation for CCMG 2022-2.
Town council requested quotes for truck from Chevrolet and Ford as well.
Mr. Scott notified the council repairs need to be done in the Depot basement. The council told him to clean and make repairs. Mike Booe will talk to Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) about specs on the project.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Mr. Rusk asked Officer Wurtsbaugh to also contact Twin City Dodge regarding a quote for a town truck.
David Leek – resident
Requested tree trimming on Home St.
Asked about burnt home on Jackson St. – Mr. Rusk said the new owner, Caleb Smith, will be taking care of it once it is in his possession, which should be 10/1/21.
Said loose pigs need to be caught – Officer Wurtsbaugh will talk to Officer Livengood regarding equipment needed and will also talk to CFL Rescue.
Robin Curry and Angie Daugherty – Tri Kappa and Hub Civic Center, respectively
Funds are available from Tri Kappa and Hub Civic Center bingo fund to install playground equipment at Sterling Park.
Asked if the town would allow and they unanimously approved. Mike Booe made a motion to forward the fund request to VRC, Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked Mrs. Daugherty if bus routes have been able to navigate ok in town. She said it has been ok.
Ken Smith made a motion to hire Terminix to install equipment to eradicate termites for $1,648.00, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Ken Smith made a motion to approve and adopt Resolutions 2021-17 and 2021-18, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Bill Minick – resident
Would like to vacate alley behind his home
Mr. Weliever gave him the procedures to follow in order to vacate the alley.
Mr. Smith said the town will be receiving a tank to be installed near the war museum. The VRC and American Legion will each contribute to have a concrete pad poured and the tank installed.
Mr. Rusk will talk to Sherry Bailey about HVAC work at the Depot.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.