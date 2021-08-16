4:00 p.m. July 31, 2021
Special Meeting
All board members present except Ken Smith. Kristin Allen, Clerk-Treasurer, Susan Klein of Keystone Insurance Group and Tim Shumaker, Tanner & Associates, also present.
Mark Rusk called the meeting to order to discuss new group health insurance for the town employees.
Mrs. Klein presented and explained the insurance plan and discussion was had between the council, Mrs. Klein and Mr. Shumaker.
Troy Finley made a motion to accept the group health insurance plan as presented and to pay the initial payment to begin coverage immediately, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Troy Finley made a motion to add vision and dental coverage as presented and to pay the initial payment to begin coverage immediately, Tom Harrison 2nd, Mark Rusk, yay, and Mike Booe abstained.
Mrs. Klein will work with Kristin Allen to complete documentation and set up employee meeting for next week.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Meeting Adjourned.