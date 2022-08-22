The Veedersburg Revitalization Association is celebrating the 150th year of Veedersburg on Saturday, September 10, according to information from the association. Opening ceremony will begin at 9:00 AM at Veedersburg Hub Park Pavilion. Fireworks at dusk, sponsored by American Legion Post 288, will conclude the daylong activities.
Several organizations and vendors will participate with food, games, and entertainment. There will be tours of the renovated Clover Leaf Depot, cornhole double elimination tournament, beer & wine garden, historical portrayal of past citizens, local entertainers, bingo, breakfast, a free kid’s zone area, and much more.