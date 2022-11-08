6:00 p.m. October 11, 2022
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Council President Mark Rusk called the meeting to order.
Councilman Mike Booe motioned to accept the minutes of the previous meetings and Councilman Ken Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Councilman Smith motioned to approve all bills to be paid as presented, Councilman Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Hydrant flushing ongoing until complete.
• New service installed 718 S. Sterling Ave.
• Town cleanup went well
• Well 3 service complete.
• State St. Phase 2
• Hub Civic Center Sidewalk pricing.
Wastewater
• WWTP Project assistance with existing utilities ongoing.
• Jetted sewer on E. Washington St.
Electrical
• Tree Trimming ongoing.
• Rebuilds ongoing at lift Stations for wwtp project.
• Service reinstalled at 209 N Newlin
Mr. Scott said State St. design and construction would cost the town $83,965.00 up-front, then $842,869.93 for the project. Community Crossings grant may be used for some of it, but is not guaranteed. Councilman Booe said Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) could pay for it. Councilman Rusk asked Clerk-Treasurer, Kristin R. Allen, to check with VRC attorney and State Board of Accounts to find out if this project would be eligible for funding from VRC.
Councilmen said a couple residents are interested in sidewalk program. Mr. Scott said for those interested to call him.
Mr. Scott said Reynolds Construction will take care of bus turnaround near Viewer Hills.
Councilman Rusk asked the council to consider making disposal of tires at town clean-up be limited to residential.
Mr. Scott received a quote for a new digger truck for the electrical department in the amount of $300,000.00 and there is a 3-year wait list.
Officer Randles – Town Marshal
Durango needed drive shaft repaired
Still no answer on pricing for Tahoe
Council would like rep for Utility body cameras to present in-person
No news on Dodge truck – will be February 2023 at the earliest
Council would like to look at other options, possibly Ford or a 2nd Tahoe
State St. & Maple St. has lots of extra traffic due to detour on 136, which is expected to be closed until November.
Discussion had about discharge of guns and weapons in town. Town attorney has drafted an ordinance. Councilman Smith motioned to set fees as follows: 1st offense - $50.00, 2nd offense - $100.00, 3rd offense – $200.00, Councilman Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval. Mrs. Allen will find out about advertising ordinance.
Councilman Rusk would like Mrs. Allen to check into funding for body cameras.
Councilman Harrison motioned to increase employees’ pay by 5% for 2023, Councilman Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Van Buren Township – Saundra Olds, Judy Booe & Rachel Foster
Discussion had about security system. Township would be able to assist with some funding for the system. Mrs. Allen will ask about other features requested by township.
Council unanimously agreed to allow Veedersburg Revitalization Members (VRA) to rent the Depot at ½ price ($75/day), and for Sherry Bailey to rent it at no charge at 1 day/year.
Councilman Smith discussed Student Resource Officer.
Councilman Rusk read a letter from Veedersburg resident, Gale Nixon.
Town Council signed the Docket and the approved minutes of the previous meeting.
Meeting Adjourned.