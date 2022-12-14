Fountain County – The evening of Dec. 13, with the assistance of troopers from the Lafayette Post, State Police Detectives arrested a Veedersburg man for sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to information from Indiana State Police, in November of this year, detectives from the Lafayette Post began an investigation after receiving information from the Indiana Department of Child Services about allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor. After an extensive investigation, detectives discovered that the alleged sexual misconduct occurred on numerous occasions. Detectives developed probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for James McElwee Jr., 50, from Veedersburg, IN.