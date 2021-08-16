4:30 p.m. Work Session July 27, 2021
Mark Rusk opened the public work session. Jarrod Hall from Krohn & Associates presented annual reports for all utilities. Discussion had about each utility.
6:00 p.m. July 27, 2021
Regular Meeting
All board members present except Ken Smith.
Mark Rusk called the regular meeting to order and asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Troy Finley made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Troy Finley made a motion to approve the bills as presented, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
Explained the county’s position on the zoning issue. Town would like to research more and tabled the matter. Will revisit the latter part of August.
Mjar has a hearing scheduled August 26, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and will need a town representative. Mr. Rusk said they will send someone.
MasterGuard statement of benefits – Doug Wadsworth from MasterGuard said he completed the statement of benefits and is compliant; Mr. Weliever will draft a resolution showing compliance by MasterGuard; Mr. Wadsworth called Sandra Whitaker (county assessor) and she had not calculated the add-on that MasterGuard had built 2 years ago.
Doug Tischbein – Reynolds Construction
Resolution for potential wastewater project – Mr. Weliever reviewed and it is ok.
Mr. Tischbein prepared an advertisement to start solicitation process, but it does not bind the town to the project.
Eric Smith – HWC Engineering
Did site visits with Mr. Tischbein, Jesse Scott, Connie Sichts and Jesse McElwee in Attica and Williamsport
Will be ready to review new information around 2nd week of August
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• State St. 8” water main extension.
• Trimming streets and trail ongoing.
• Rebuilt hydrant N end of Indiana Ave.
• Replaced hydrant on 9th St in Sterling.
• 304 Dewey St. demoed and cleaned.
Wastewater
• Visited Attica and Williamsport plants.
• Enaqua demo of UV system.
Electrical
• Prime Cuts 41 service 98% complete.
• Dollar General service 98% complete.
• New service installed at 317 S Mill St.
• Tesla Charging Station.
Pool, Park, Trail, Depot
• Dolphin not working and was sent in for service.
Request(s)
Electric: AC in office side of shop (all units priced are mini splits)
• 9000 BTU (Office/ Bathroom)
o Menards $845.49
o Lowes $1,030.40
o Home Depot $1,141.75
• 24,000 BTU (Office, Bathroom, & Lift area)
o Menards $1,379.49
o Lowes $1,585.33
o Home Depot $1,828.15
Town Manager: CCMG 2022
Mr. Scott said Tesla has project out for bidding and will hopefully have a date set next month.
Town council would like Ken Smith to review AC quotes for electric shop – tabled.
Angie Daugherty contacted Mr. Scott requesting No Parking be put in place at 9th St. & Walnut. Cars parking there makes it impassable for school buses. Town council requested the police officers talk to the homeowners as a first step.
Mr. Scott would like to apply for the Community Crossings Matching Grant 2022 and has a list of streets that need paving. The council would like him to verify TIF areas and get approximate dollar amounts.
Mike Booe asked about Van Buren St. – Mr. Scott said it is on Hesler Paving’s to-do list.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
Thanked Mr. Scott and Matt Smith for working on police vehicles.
Contacted Stop Sticks – sending 2 stop sticks for damaged ones; and he will talk to Montgomery County about paying for them since it was their pursuit.
State of 711 Indiana Ave. – was told health dept. is pursuing a court order to vacate.
Troy Finley made a motion to file suit as a back-up to the health dept.’s condemnation order in case the building needs torn down, Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mike Chambers and Allie Terrel – ServLine
Presented a program to help residents with water leaks and other possible protections for their homes.
Mr. Weliever recommended calling other towns who use this service; will then discuss and contact ServLine.
J.J. Payton – volunteer at CFL Rescue
Two (2) kennels were destroyed by dogs removed from 711 Indiana Ave. and would like the town to purchase new kennels.
Quotes from Menards $338.15 each – Mr. Rusk requested she get quotes from Ferguson Lumber and said the town would like to help once other quote is received.
Amanda Froedge – Pool Manager
Asked the town council when to close the pool because she has limited lifeguard coverage.
Town council recommended closing August 8, 2021, or possibly August 15, 2021, depending on lifeguard scheduling.
The council would like to have Matt Smtih continuing to do pool valve work, but would like Mrs. Froedge to get pricing for online training so she can learn more about pool chemicals and maintenance.
Mr. Rusk said there have been lots of positive comments regarding the pool.
David Leek – resident
Asked if the town council had seen the pictures of trash he took at 414 W. Harrison St. – Mr. Scott had already cited the property owner for ordinance violation on July 19, 2021.
Said there are weeds 3’ to 5’ high on Foundry-owned property.
Asked about grass/weed violations at 115 Main St. – Mr. Scott had already cited the property owner on July 27, 2021.
Mr. Rusk announced that T & S Trash Service owner is expected to attend the next council meeting.
Mike Booe asked Mr. Scott if the town has been sprayed for mosquitoes – not yet.
Kristin Allen notified the council that the ILMCT is having their district meeting virtually and she would like to attend. Registration is $125.00. Council unanimously agreed for her to attend.
Mr. Rusk would like to invite Kim Kalweit and LeighAnn Shropshire to the next council meeting to show appreciation for their assistance in getting the mural downtown.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed the approved minutes of the previous meeting and signed the Docket.
Meeting Adjourned.