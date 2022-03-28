6:00 p.m. March 8, 2022
Regular Meeting
All board members present.
Mark Rusk called the meeting to order. Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Tom Harrison made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Mike Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented, along with a bill from Ricketts Electric for work completed at the Depot to be paid from redevelopment fund and a bill from HWC Engineering for wastewater project; Ken Smith made a motion to approve all bills to be paid, Troy Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
Nuisance litigation with property owners of 505 W. 2nd St. – waiting on court order. Motion by Ken Smith to execute actions within court order upon receipt of court order, Mr. Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
MasterGuard using lawsuit as a way of dealing with issues they have with IDEM. Insurance attorney will handle moving forward.
Discussion had about wastewater ordinance.
Compliance hearing for property owner of 404 S. Pleasant St. coming up. Mr. Rusk will attend hearing with Mr. Weliever.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• Pothole patching ongoing.
• Street sweeping ongoing.
• Capping alleys with millings ongoing.
• Vac Truck & Skidsteer repaired.
• Tower maintenance scheduled April 13th.
Wastewater
• Videoing, cleaning, and root cutting sewers ongoing.
• RAS Pump – waiting on 2nd one
• Blower motor.
Electrical
• Assisted with Blower motor.
• Permanent service complete at 101 W 7th St.
• New Service installed at 401 Chambers & 701 S Mill St.
• Small bucket truck – needs to go to Indy & town may need to rent one; but will check with repair shop to see if they have a loaner.
Request(s)
• Wastewater: Advanced Automation and Controls, LLC (Kyle Long)
o Annual Preventative Maintenance Thermal Imaging
Plant 2 main control panel & blower motors Quarterly
RAS control panel Quarterly
Mill St., Med Shed, & SEF Lift Sta. control panels Bi-Annually
• $1,252
Mr. Smith made a motion to accept the maintenance proposal by Advanced Automation and Controls, LLC, Mr. Finley 2nd with unanimous approval.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
• Fax machine needs fixed or replaced.
• Durango lights are fixed, cost $500/pair.
Mr. Rusk if speed limit signs with spinners could be installed by old Med Shed going toward park and on the others side – Mr. Scott will look into it.
Council had quote for two (2) tablecloths for the meeting tables in the Community Room for $611.99. Mr. Finley made a motion to purchase both tablecloths, Mr. Smith 2nd with unanimous approval.
Pool Manager position – council and town manager plan to interview applicant on March 22, 2022, before regular council meeting.
Mr. Rusk stated he would like a window added to the back side of the pool concession stand so sales could be made to people in the park. – Mr. Scott will look into this.
Mr. Smith made a motion to approve and adopt Ordinance 2022-2, Mr. Booe 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk greeted guests from MasterGuard who were in attendance.
David Leek – Resident
Would like ordinances regarding trash cans to be enforced. Mr. Rusk stated they have the stickers and will be applying them to those trash cans left out. Mr. Rusk asked Mr. Leek to write up something regarding this matter and will see about getting in onto the town website.
Mr. Leek also stated that the trash trucks were leaking oil onto the roads. Mr. Rusk will call the trash company owner.
Mr. Smith stated that Kathy & Doug Pugh asked to put a sign in town about softball state championship anniversary. Council asked Mr. Scott to look for a sign post and said Pughs will need to contact INDOT for permission to install sign.
Mr. Rusk read a thank-you note sent by Ryan and Megan Ellmore of Prime Cut 41 to the Town of Veedersburg.
Mr. Rusk announced that the VRA’s Depot fundraising committee will be having a ham & bean dinner on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Mr. Rusk announced town clean-up days will be as follows: Friday, May 6, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.
Town Council signed Ordinance 2022-2, the Docket and the approved minutes of the previous meeting.
Meeting Adjourned.