All board members present except Mark Rusk and Mike Booe.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order. Mr. Smith asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting; Troy Finley made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Rusk asked for a motion to approve bills as presented; Mr. Finley made a motion to approve all bills to be paid, Mr. Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims docket were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever – Town Attorney
• Compliance hearing on 505 W. 2nd St., 4/28/22 at 9:30 a.m. Mr. Smith will attend
- Officer Wurtsbaugh saw 4 vehicles at the property last night.
• IDEM and MasterGuard meeting: Connie Sichts, Jesse Scott and Mr. Weliver attended in-person, Jesse McElwee and Mr. Smith attended virtually. IDEM has given MasterGuard a 30-day extension for permit.
• Mr. Thomas Pitman, Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission’s (VRC) attorney, of Barnes and Thornburg is reviewing the BOT agreement for the wastewater project. Troy Finley made a motion for approval of the BOT agreement in its substantially final form subject to further legal review by Barnes and Thornburg and authorize the council president to sign the agreement upon approval of legal counsel, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
• Mr. Weliever and the council discussed a land purchase to benefit town utilities. Mr. Finley made a motion to approve and execute Resolution 2022-7 to purchase land, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval. Mr. Weliever will prepare a quitclaim deed and get authorized signatures to convey the land to the town. Kristin Allen, Clerk-Treasurer, will prepare a check for the purchase.
• Received an email from Dr. Grimes, superintendent of Southeast Fountain School Corporation, asking about funding for the school’s emergency location, Sterling Christian Church. Mark Summers, VRC president, is working on this.
• David Leek, resident, asked status of the Pleasant St. property. Mr. Weliever stated there is a compliance hearing next month.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed Town Manager Report
Water/Street
• CCMG 2022-1 Awarded – listed streets in the project
• Tree cleanup on Main St.
• Internal tower maintenance complete.
• Leak repaired at 4H grounds.
Wastewater
• Videoing, cleaning, and root cutting sewers ongoing.
• WWTP Project.
Electrical
• Banners installed.
• Tree cleanup on N. Main St.
• Line work at WW plant.
• Safety day at 4H grounds.
Parks and Cabin
• Toilet replaced at scout cabin.
• Batting cage laid out – Milestone donating time and concrete. Town is providing stone and will ask VRC about purchasing steel cage.
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
• Officer Livengood is at shotgun school Tuesday – Thursday (4/26/22-4/28/22)
• Declining offer for emissions testing for the Charger.
Mr. Finley made a motion to approve and adopt Resolution 2022-5, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Mr. Finley made a motion to adopt Resolution 2022-6, Tom Harrison 2nd with unanimous approval.
Eric Smith – HWC Engineering
ADA Transition Plan – Performed inventory of all buildings and sidewalks for ADA accessibility. The town will need a plan in place to resolve any issues.
There is a 4-week public review wherein residents can review the findings at town hall. Council can adopt on 5/24/22.
Wastewater Project – BOT Agreement with Reynolds Construction
• Finalized BOT agreement will show guaranteed max price with contingency – fees for bond counsel and local counsel included in budget.
• Lift stations are 80% designed and ready for IDEM permits
• There has been an increase in pumps and other materials since beginning the process. Working together to save costs while maintaining integrity. Jarrod Hall at Krohn and Associates updated budget numbers using an SRF rate of 2%.
• Scott Huber from Reynolds would like to move forward with orders given the volatility of the prices and so delivery dates can be scheduled. Eric Smith recommends getting firm prices before ordering and will hopefully know numbers by 1st meeting in May (5/10/22).
• Mr. Weliever stated that Mr. Pitman sent an engagement letter to be bond counsel for this project. Mr. Pitman has also noted changes he would like seen on the BOT agreement.
• Reynolds will draft an agreement-pre-contract.
Sam Newlin – T and S Trash Service
• Lisa Haymaker, resident, was concerned why pictures were being taken of her trash cans. Mr. Newlin had drivers take pictures of any trash cans that they had issues with and how they were set up. Mr. Newlin said there was a law passed that changed their insurance and his drivers are no longer to handle trash. If a trash can is set up incorrectly or spills, drivers are not allowed to pick it up. Insurance audits their company and handling of trash puts their insurance coverage and costs in jeopardy.
• David Leek, resident, said hydraulic fluid had leaked through town from one of the trash trucks. Mr. Newlin said the trucks go through a lot of wear and tear and the robotic arms go in and out about 10,000 times per week. He has 2 full-time mechanics and they repair them once they find out there is a problem.
• Mr. Leek asked what happens when a trash truck damages a mailbox and gave him an address of one that is damaged, 315 or 317 Kennedy Dr. Mr. Newlin will check the mailbox.
• Town clean-up is Friday, 5/6/22, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, 5/7/22, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Mr. Newlin said they cannot accept tires, unless the sidewalls are cut out.
• Town has 5-6 extra trash cans for residents in need. Let him know when the town gets down to 2.
• Asked if he can provide smaller 64G trash cans. It is not economical to purchase them, but has asked his supplier to provide him with any that were made in error.
Richard Florey and Buddy Hoagland – Veedersburg Library Board Members
• Having a pavilion built at the Veedersburg Library and need $5,430.90 to finish the project.
• Mrs. Allen said she will look at town funds to see if money is available; council recommended they attend the next VRC meeting on 5/2/22 to ask for funding as well.
• They have hired a local contractor, Mark Hayman.
Brian Vincent – resident
• Lives on dead-end on S. Maple St. and says his hydrant is never flushed – Mr. Scott stated it is flushed 2 times/year and will be flushing at end of May. Mr. Smith said they can flush it again if needed.
• Has trees that need cut near his home and brush lying around. Council said he needs to contact property owners about that. Town can pickup sticks he puts by road, but he needs to call the utility office to let us know there are sticks to be picked up.
• His home insurance wants him to send a certified letter to property owners about trees that need cut. S. Maple St. is privately owned, so council recommended he go to the courthouse or look at GIS to find property owners.
Lisa Haymaker – resident
• Received an ordinance violation for 309 W. 2nd St. and not sure why because all fire damage is on the inside of the house, no structural damage per her insurance company. They use house as storage and intend to fix it once able. Mr. Finley said the concern are rodents getting into the home and the fact that it is an eye-sore. He wants to be sure it is safe and that they are making progress to alleviate the problem. Mr. Weliever asked when the fire happened and Ms. Haymaker stated it was 2 years ago. Mr. Weliever said that as long as you’re making a good-faith effort, that is good. Mr. Smith said the council will re-evaluate to see what needs rectified and will work with Ms. Haymaker.
Town Council signed Resolutions 2022-5, 2022-6, 2022-7, Docket and the approved minutes of the previous meeting.
Meeting Adjourned.