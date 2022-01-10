The Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium opened in October 2020 in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Auditorium is a state of the art facility that will seat 1,518 people. Many patrons have praised the Auditorium after attending events, likening the venue to that which is found on college campuses, or in large cities.
For the first year of productions, they partnered with the Honeywell Foundation to provide a variety of shows while they worked to establish the venue as a place to come and see quality family entertainment.
Going into the 2022-23 season, they will begin booking their own concerts and events. This presents a situation where they need to raise $50,000 in order to cover the expenses associated with bringing in quality entertainment. While ticket sales will ideally cover these expenses, being a public school entity, they can not use school funds to cover any possible shortfalls from insufficient ticket sales.
There will be a free public concert featuring Levi Riggs on Saturday at 7 p.m. They will be accepting donations Jan 15, 2022 at the door, and the Warren County Community Foundation will match all donations given, up to $5,000.
They will also be holding an interactive Mystery Dinner Theater on Jan 22, at 6 p.m. to aid in the fundraising effort. Tickets are $50 per plate and can be purchased at seegerauditorium.com. They will be serving a three-course meal prepared by the Bi-County Culinary Arts class, and there will also be a cash bar available for those over 21 years of age.
On Feb. 9, Honeywell Foundation will be presenting Dinosaur World Live at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for this action-packed, family-friendly event at seegerauditorium.com for $15 each.
Consider investing in the Better Living Through The Arts! campaign.
The plans are to offer a show each month, which they hope will increase business for area restaurants, and attract investors that will bring in more restaurants, hotels, and opportunities for growth.