Fountain County – On March 23, just before midnight, Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff's Department, and Covington Police Department responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker, according to information from Indiana State Police.
A preliminary investigation by Trooper Jeffries revealed a 2016 Freightliner driven by Sayidali Sheikhmohamed, 37, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, was traveling eastbound on I-74. The Freightliner collided with the passenger side of a 2012 Toyota Camry that was facing south across the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason. Both vehicles continued through the median, across the westbound lanes, and came to rest in the ditch on the northside of the westbound lanes.
Sheikhmohamed was transported by EMS to a local hospital. Further investigation revealed Sheikhmohamed’s driver's license was suspended. After being released from the hospital, Trooper Jeffries took Sheikhmohamed into custody.
The driver of the Toyota was positively identified by the Fountain County Coroner to be Lakeisha Dairo, 37, from Carmel, Indiana. Dairo was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The next of kin has been notified.
Arrested and preliminary charges: Sayidali Sheikhmohamed, 37, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, driving while suspended resulting in death – Level 5 Felony
Trooper Jeffries was assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Fountain County Sheriff's Department, Warren County Sheriff's Department, Attica Police Department, Covington Police Department, Veedersburg Police Department, Fountain County Coroner, Covington Fire Department, Perrysville Fire Department, Veedersburg Fire Department, Fountain County EMS, Froedge's Towing, and Maskel's Towing.
There is no further information to release at this time.