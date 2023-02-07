Noble County, INDIANA — On Monday February 6, 2023, investigators with the Indiana State Police made two arrests associated with the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975, an investigation which has spanned the course of nearly a half century, according to information from state police.

Synopsis of the overall case — On Wednesday August 6, 1975, at approximately 10:00 pm Laurel Jean Mitchell age 17, of North Webster Indiana left work at the Epworth Forrest Church camp on the North side of North Webster Lake in Kosciusko County. She did not arrive home. Her parents contacted Police to report her missing. The next day August 7, at around 10:30 am, her body was found in the water, approximately 17 miles to the northeast of North Webster at the Mallard Roost public access site in western Noble County. Her cause of death was listed as drowning, and the autopsy report showed signs that she had fought for her life.

