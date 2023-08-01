53077573015_7f323eec5e_o-768x576.jpg

Indiana Capital Chronicle

From left to right: Reps. Bartels, Miller and O’Brien take a selfie in front of new “In Indiana” branding created by fellow Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration.

 Indiana Capital Chronicle

“If we do this again, we’d probably pick the fall,” said Rep. Tim O’Brien, of Evansville, laughing. “Because we picked the hottest two weeks of the year … but we got to spend a lot of time outside with our colleagues.”

O’Brien, along with Eckerty Rep. Steve Bartels and Elkhart Rep. Doug Miller, met with dozens of lawmakers in their districts — including Republicans and Democrats, representatives and senators — to learn about Indiana’s hidden corners and how to collaborate better in future legislative sessions.

Tags