The Town of Kingman has announced its meeting dates for 2022.

The meetings will be at 7 p.m. each month. Dates for the year are: Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 12, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

Tags

Trending Food Videos