The Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations recently combined their efforts to award $7,000 to Purdue Extension - Fountain County for CPR, AED, and First Aid Training, according to information provided.
According to Adam Tyler of Purdue Extension - Fountain County, “After doing a statewide survey, it was noted that there was a need and interest for our adult volunteers and youth within the 4-H community to receive training in CPR, AED, First Aid and Blood Born Pathogens. To be a progressive county and one that is ahead of the curve, I received a Professional Development Grant to become fully trained with both the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross to be able to meet this need and offer this opportunity to our citizens. Additional research identified that there is a need and interest for the general public along with school personnel and other agencies to need recertification or to be trained. This grant will assist in the purchase of the necessary equipment to provide the trainings, purchase supplies for the students who will be taking the courses, and first aid kits for our events for those being trained.” Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “This is a great service that Purdue Extension is providing for Fountain County. Anything that we can do to compliment these life-saving programs is worthy of the Community Foundations support.”
Western Indiana Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Fountain County, Indiana.