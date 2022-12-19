The Firm Fitness Centre has announced the grand opening at 102 E. Main St. Suite A in Attica.
The Firm Fitness Centre conducted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Mayor of Attica on Nov. 29. The public is invited to stop in during hours of operation, tour the facility, meet the staff, learn how to use the fitness center equipment, become comfortable and familiar with it, according to information from the business.
The Firm Fitness Centre is located in downtown Attica. “We are very excited for the opportunity to bring a Fitness Centre to Attica,” said Kathleen Kays general manager, in a news release. “We believe there is a strong need for an exercise outlet for physical wellness in our community.
“Balance in life is important to our health and wellness. I wanted to provide an affordable option for members to get fit, stay fit and support them in their goals in a positive and encouraging environment. This facility is intended to build community amongst each other.”
There are monthly memberships available.
“A survey was conducted where excellent feedback was provided for this venture and I believe that this will benefit the community,” Kays said. The Firm Fitness will offer a variety of exercise machines and weights, classes, tanning bed, massage chair, friendly and service-oriented staff and more. “It will be comfortable and very user friendly, especially to newcomers. We are excited to grow in this community and offer a clean, well maintained and above all judgement free facility!”