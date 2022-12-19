The Firm Fitness Centre has announced the grand opening at 102 E. Main St. Suite A in Attica.

The Firm Fitness Centre conducted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Mayor of Attica on Nov. 29. The public is invited to stop in during hours of operation, tour the facility, meet the staff, learn how to use the fitness center equipment, become comfortable and familiar with it, according to information from the business.

Tags

Trending Food Videos