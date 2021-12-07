One Williamsport family has a lot to celebrate this Christmas season, the first spent together with their six children. Three are their biological children and three were adopted internationally in the past two years.
Holli and Rob Beckett spent a month in Colombia, in July and August, to complete the adoption process for their kids, Maria and Jose. Holli is a Language Arts teacher at Seeger Memorial Junior-Senior High School and Rob Beckett is the principal.
A lot of hiccups developed on their path to international adoption. They started filling out paperwork in 2017 and applying to the Haiti program, but switched.
Rob Beckett said he and Holli next were matched with a young girl in the Malawi East Africa adoption program.
Her name was Happiness and she has HIV, Rob said and had endured “horrific things” in her life.
“I thought with a name like that she could use some happiness in her life,” Rob said.
Their adoption company dropped the Malawi program, so they moved to the Colombia program and waited.
They started thinking about adoption after the birth of their third biological child.
“We had a scare with our last one and knew we still wanted to grow our family,” Holli said.
Luckily, by 2020, they had finished much of the path toward international adoption, except for the part where they brought home a kid.
That year, a student attending their school needed a home, after being kicked out of his foster home. They adopted Jovan Gabriel Robinson at the age of 18.
“That was a small miracle that happened along the way,” she said.
Rob had already built a bond with Jovan, working with him and his therapist, Mrs. Lyndsey Salts. Jovan was in the Marion County system for years and needed a home, Rob said. On a Zoom meeting, when the pandemic started, Judge Marilyn Moores asked Jovan if he wanted to be adopted and he said yes.
“Judge Moores then asked Holli and me and of course, we said yes,” Rob said. “I felt like Jo needed a sense of belonging and a place to call home.”
Meanwhile, Maria Isabel, age 10, and Jose Ezra, age five, were on a waiting list in Colombia, and within one year they were adopted by the Becketts.
The whole family spent a month in Colombia, where only 10 percent of people were vaccinated against Covid 19, to complete paperwork and attend court to finalize the adoptions. They were under quarantine for the month. Rob came home July 31 and Holli stayed through Aug. 12.
“Since he is the principal, he kind of had to be here,” she said.
Holli stayed home with the children until returning to work Oct. 4.
Jovan, now 19, remains close to his family, though he was adopted for a short time. He’s an active member of the U.S. Navy, living in Virginia, and still talks with them a couple of times a week.
“He considers our home, home,” Holli said. She said they left it up to him whether he returns to Williamsport for the holidays.
“He’s very excited to come home, and spend time with his brothers and sisters,” she said.
Maria lives with a disability, Klippel-Feil Syndrome, a disorder that happens in the embryonic stage. With this syndrome, the bones can fuse together.
The Becketts contacted specialists at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in advance, where Maria receives treatment for the rare disorder.
“She’s an active little girl,” Holli said. The disability slows her down a little, but she rides her bike, plays and is learning.
Jose too has settled in at home. “He is just a ball of energy, he’s now fluent in English,” she said. That’s quite a feat, as he just came home in August. He and Oma, Holli and Rob’s biological five-year-old, are in preschool at Mini Miracles in West Lebanon, and doing well with Dana Allison there.
Not to be outdone, the Becketts’ three biological children also stay involved.
The oldest, Mary Elizabeth “Lizzy,” 18, is an intern at Williamsport Hospital for her senior year of high school.
She will study biology next year at Marion College and creates art in her free time. Right now, she has a piece of art on the Warren County Foundation building in Williamsport.
Robert Ezekiel “Zeke,” is 14 and in eight grade. He is very tall for his age, Holli said, and loves wrestling, football and reading.
And Ruth Oma, “Oma,” is curious, loving outdoor play, dancing and “princess things.”
“They’re all very different kids,” Holli said, “but they’re all smart and unique and special in their own way.”
Holli finished by saying that a lot of people tell them that their children are lucky.
“We always make a point of saying, ‘No, we are the ones who are lucky.’ All children deserve someone who cares for them. All children deserve that,” she said.