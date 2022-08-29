The Arts Federation will recognize outstanding members of the community during its Bravo for the Arts Gala on Oct. 21, and the group is currently seeking nominations for four different awards, according to information provided.
Nominating your favorite business or individual serves as a terrific opportunity to publicly acknowledge businesses for their support of the arts. All nominations should be submitted online by September 20, 2022.
Bravo for the Arts Business Award
The Bravo Award is presented annually to a business that has made significant contributions to North Central Indiana’s arts and culture community.
John Corey Memorial Arts Leadership Award
The Corey Award was established to recognize individuals who advance the arts in North Central Indiana through their leadership and commitment.
Susie Coles Memorial Fund for Artists
The Suzie Coles Memorial Fund Award recognizes emerging or mid-career artists with grant funds for professional development.
Suzanne Stafford Memorial Award
The Arts Federation annual presents the Suzanne Stafford Memorial Award to an outstanding arts volunteer from Tippecanoe County.