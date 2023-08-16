By: Leslie Bonilla Muñiz
A new two-year tax-focused task force, authorized during Indiana’s most recent legislative session, is set to hold its first meeting next week. Lawmakers hope to use its findings to overhaul or even ditch some taxes.
“Fiscally conservative leadership at the Statehouse has continued to improve Indiana’s economic situation,” Sen. Travis Holdman, the legislation‘s author, said in a news release Tuesday. “As we pay down our pension obligations and continue to see healthy revenue performance, we need to prepare for our state’s financial future.”
The 12-person task force will be composed of lawmakers from both parties, as well as tax and fiscal experts from state agencies and universities. Holdman, a Republican from Markle, will chair the group.
The task force is expected to take a comprehensive look at the state’s taxes and financial position. Its recommendations are due to the General Assembly ahead of the 2025 budget-writing session.
Holdman and other key GOP figures hope the task force’s conclusions will support lowering the residential property tax, axing the income tax, or making other tax moves.
The inaugural meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Statehouse’s room 130.