CRAWFORDSVILLE, INDIANA– IU Health recently announced their award of $1 million over three years to establish satellite campuses of Eleven Fifty Academy, including a location in Crawfordsville’s Fusion 54, according to information provided.
The Community Impact Investment Fund, administered by IU Health Foundations, awarded a total of $4.3 million to community organizations across the state to meet critical housing and training needs to underserved Hoosiers. Eleven Fifty Academy is a non-profit coding and cybersecurity program serving Hoosiers who wish to change careers in technology or gain additional skillsets to positively affect their professional careers.
The Eleven Fifty Academy was chosen as part of a workforce development program, Advancing Technology in Indiana, to provide technology training and digital literacy to adults and youth in Montgomery and surrounding counties. The program aims to improve job skills and help participants earn a higher standard of living.
“Eleven Fifty Academy has a proven record of quickly enhancing the earning power of those completing their program and I am very pleased that local residents will now have the opportunity to take advantage of this program so close to home,” said Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton. “Skills in technology are critically important to our local employers and we’ve heard from numerous local industry leaders of a need for precisely this type of upskilling. This is a huge win in positioning Crawfordsville as a competitor in today’s world of rapidly changing technology while giving local residents the chance to advance their careers.”
The new academy will be housed in Fusion 54 on Main Street in downtown Crawfordsville. Fusion 54 was part of the Stellar Projects that were introduced to Crawfordsville in 2015, and is a synergistic and collaborative space housing city and county growth entities including; Crawfordsville/Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Montgomery County Leadership Academy and Crawfordsville Main Street.
Additional co-investors for this round of grant funding in west-central Indiana include Wabash College, Tri-County Bank and Trust, the City of Crawfordsville and the City of Lafayette.
