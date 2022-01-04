West Lafayette-Republican State Senate Candidate Christian Beaver this week announced the appointment of campaign chairs in each of the six counties in the 23rd State Senate District, according to a news release from the campaign.
“I’m flattered to have the support of an outstanding team of chairpersons willing to assist me in the upcoming Republican primary,” said Beaver. “They are exceptional civic and community leaders and will bring a wealth of wisdom to our campaign team.”
The chairpersons Include:
Sue Scholer, Tippecanoe County, former county commissioner and long-time state representative from Tippecanoe County.
John Comer, Warren County, president of the Warren County Council and former president of the Warren County Education Association.
Larry Grant, Fountain County, president of the Attica City Council
RJ Dunavan, Vermillion County, currently serving as a Vermillion County Commissioner, former member of the School Board
Cameron Martin, Parke County, member of the county council and a police officer.
Kyle Rice, Montgomery County, program coordinator and schedule deputy for the School of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University; former secretary of the Tippecanoe Republican Party.
For a decade Beaver served in a leadership role at Granite Student Living, helping the company grow into one of Tippecanoe County’s leading property management firms, according to information provided. He is currently a real estate investor and manages a portfolio of student housing properties. In 2020, he joined his father in their family-owned residential and commercial development business.
Beaver earned a B.S. degree in elementary education at Purdue University in 2010. He and his wife Candice are the parents of four daughters and live in West Lafayette.