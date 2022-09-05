STATEHOUSE (Aug. 23, 2022) — State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) will serve as vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight in preparation for the 2023 legislative session, according to information provided.
“As I begin to wrap up responsibilities in the Indiana Senate, I’m happy to be working on pension issues one last time,” Boots said. “In today’s economy, it’s more important than ever our state make prudent investments that sustain our pensions and enable Hoosiers to retire with peace of mind.”