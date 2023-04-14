State Reps. Morrison, Negele: Local road projects receive state funding boost
STATEHOUSE (April 14, 2023) – Local communities are set to receive more than $2.1 million to complete much-needed road projects, according to State Reps. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica), in a news release.
Funding is available through the state's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items. In total, 224 towns, cities and counties will receive over $133.4 million in state matching grants.
"It can be tough to get funding for infrastructure projects in smaller, rural communities," Negele said. "This grant program can make all the difference by providing much-needed funds to ensure roads are functioning for years to come."
Area grant recipients include:
Fountain County, $1 million;
Warren County, $885,119; and
"Road and bridge improvements are always an ongoing effort," Morrison said. "The Community Crossings program helps ensure we can maintain our infrastructure, especially in our smaller communities that might not always have the needed funding."
To qualify for the competitive grant, smaller municipalities provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50 percent match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.27 billion to improve local roads and bridges.
A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the latest round is available. Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to learn more about the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program and the next call for projects opening in July.