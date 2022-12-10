Benton County - Dec. 9, with the assistance of troopers from the Lafayette Post, State Police Detectives arrested Toni Walter, 56, from Attica, IN, and Donald Walter Jr., 57, from Attica, IN, for multiple felony theft charges.
According to police reports, the investigation by detectives from the Lafayette Post began in July of this year when the Indiana State Police was requested to investigate allegations that Toni had stolen large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises. Toni was the office manager/accountant for the company. The investigation revealed that Toni used multiple methods to steal funds from the company, including writing numerous unauthorized checks to Donald and herself. After the execution of multiple search warrants, the findings revealed that over $500,000 had been stolen from the company since 2017.
After a thorough investigation, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Toni and Donald. Yesterday, they both were taken into custody without incident at a residence in Attica, IN, and transported to Benton County Jail.
Those arrested and the charges listed on the arrest warrant are:
Toni Walter, 56, from Attica, IN - Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony, Two Counts of Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony, Five Counts of Theft – Level 5 Felony, Theft - Level 6 Felony and Counterfeiting – Level 6 Felony.
Donald Walter Jr., 57, from Attica, IN - Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony, Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony, Five Counts of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft – Level 5 Felony, Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft – Level 6 Felony. Money Laundering – Level 6 Felony
Detectives were assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Williamsport Police Department, Tippecanoe County High Tech Crimes Unit, and Benton County Prosecutors Office.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.