A map of Indiana’s existing training locations compared to a $13M expansion. (From the Department of Homeland Security)

Indiana’s emergency responders, especially volunteer firefighters, might be getting more funding for training and gear in the next state budget.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget earmarks more than $13 million to expand training opportunities for these volunteers, most of whom work in rural counties. Currently, large swaths of the state are more than 45 minutes away from one of the 14 existing state-funded facilities.

