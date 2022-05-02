INDIANA STATEHOUSE (April 28, 2022) – Fast and reliable internet is coming to more homes and businesses in Fountain County thanks to over $10 million in state broadband grants, according to State Reps. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica), according to information from the state.
Indiana recently awarded a total of $189 million for 154 broadband projects around the state as part of the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. In total, more than 52,900 homes and businesses across 80 counties will benefit from the program supported and funded by the state legislature.
“These investments are the latest example of Indiana’s commitment to ensuring all Hoosiers have access to reliable broadband, regardless of address,” said Morrison, a member of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee. “Expanding this service provides an essential tool for work, school and connecting to others.”
Negele said in addition to the $189 million awarded, 35 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $429 million being invested.
“Whether you live in a small or large community, everyone should have access to high-speed internet,” said Negele, also a member of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee. “These funds will ensure more broadband projects are completed and expanded to areas of the state where it’s needed most.”
Five upcoming projects will help expand broadband in Fountain County:
· AT&T: This project will expand broadband access to 1,074 households and 134 businesses or organizations across Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam and Warren counties. The requested grant amount is $2,217,764, with a local match of $2,217,764, for a total project cost of $4,435,529.
· Spectrum Mid-America: This project will expand broadband access to 548 households and 28 businesses or organizations across Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $2,382,326, with a local match of $2,382,326, for a total project cost of $4,764,653.
· Spectrum Mid-America: This project will expand broadband access to 651 households and 32 businesses or organizations across Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $2,774,395, with a local match of $2,774,395, for a total project cost of $5,548,790.
· Spectrum Mid-America: This project will expand broadband access to 581 households and 28 businesses or organizations across Fountain County. The requested grant amount is $2,496,773, with a local match of $2,496,773, for a total project cost of $4,993,547.
· Tipmont REMC: This project will expand broadband access to 61 households and 21 businesses or organizations across Fountain and Montgomery counties. The requested grant amount is $225,613, with a local match of $225,613, for a total project cost of $451,227.
The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program provides funding of up to $5 million per project to expand broadband service to unserved areas. To be eligible for funding, applicants must also contribute at least a 20% match.
For more information about the projects and grants, visit in.gov/ocra.