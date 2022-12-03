Barricaded Subject in Parke County Ends Peacefully
Parke County - A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County, who had barricaded himself inside a home, comes to a peaceful end late Friday night, with the subject being taken into custody without incident, according to Indiana State Police reports.
At approximately 5 p.m., on Dec, 2, troopers from the Lafayette and Putnamville State Police Post, attempted to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett, age 43, Lebanon, Indiana, for drug related charges. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates, in Kingman, Indiana. Upon the troopers’ arrival to the residence, Crockett retreated inside the home, barricading himself inside. All other occupants of the residence were able to exit without incident, leaving Crockett as the only one inside the home. Troopers immediately set up a perimeter around the residence.
The Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team and Hostage Negotiator also responded to the scene. Negotiations were attempted but a response was not received from Crockett.
At approximately 7:50 p.m., Indiana State Police SWAT team began using tactical techniques to gain voluntary compliance for Crockett to surrender. These techniques were unsuccessful, and the team made entry into the residence at approximately 10:30 p.m., locating Crockett inside the home, and taking him into custody without incident. Crockett was transported to the Parke County Jail.
Crockett now has pending charges out of Parke County. Once those charges have been adjudicated, he will be transported to Porter County for the charges listed on the warrant.
Arrested and Charged was Brandon Crockett, 43, Lebanon for Dealing Methamphetamine, Felony 2 (warrant), Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor,
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.