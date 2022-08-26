4-H Senior Spotlight
With the close of the 2022 Indiana State Fair, Warren County 4-H would like to highlight Warren County 4-Hers accomplishments at the State level, especially the following three seniors.
4-H Senior Spotlight
With the close of the 2022 Indiana State Fair, Warren County 4-H would like to highlight Warren County 4-Hers accomplishments at the State level, especially the following three seniors.
Warren County sent 64 Static Project exhibits to the Indiana State Fair, with 2 of those exhibits winning the Sweepstakes award! The Sweepstakes award is the highest placement a static exhibit may receive. Only one Sweepstakes award is given per project. Gabe Coffman won Sweepstakes for his Aerospace exhibit out of 180 total entries and Eloise Oliver won Sweepstakes for her Llama-Alpaca Craft exhibit out of 45 total entries.
Katlyn Ray and her Roughcoat Collie, Angel, competed in the Dog Show at the Indiana State Fair and did extremely well! They placed 4th in the Agility class and 15th in Obedience.
To view all 4-H results from the Indiana State Fair, visit the following website: extension.purdue.edu/4-H/fair/fair-results.html
