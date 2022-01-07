The Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Western Indiana Community Foundation, has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Sugar Creek Resource Center (SCRC), according to information from the foundation.
Established in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers and area citizens saw a gap in supplemental food assistance needs of its most vulnerable children and adults in northern Parke County and southern Fountain County.
Dale White, chief executive offficer of the Western Indiana Community Foundation states, “a well-organized group of citizens are making an extra effort of responding to and meeting the supplemental food assistance needs of its most vulnerable children and adults. In the first six weeks of operations the SCRC has earned the respect of the community foundation. This is a small way that the foundation can encourage them in the early months of this new food pantry endeavor.”
The Sugar Creek Resource Center (SCRC) is open on Thursday afternoons from 4-6 p.m. in the former Turkey Run Schools Admin Office, located next to Parke Heritage Middle School and Turkey Run Elementary. The Resource Center provides food and hygiene items to residents. Those wishing to pick up items may visit every two weeks. The SCRC is being run by a group of volunteers from local churches and residents of northern Parke County and southern Fountain County. Donations of food, hygiene items, paper products, plastic shopping bags and monetary gifts are all being accepted. Current items needed include boxes of cereal and boxes of oatmeal.
The $5,000 grant was made available through the Charles & Rosemarie Haas Donor-Advised Fund at the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation. Western Indiana Community Foundation, established in 1990, seeks to better the Fountain and Vermillion County area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.