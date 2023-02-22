Fountain Central High School is the proud recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation. Grant monies were used to support the Academic Awards Program on Monday, March 13.
According to Cheryl Yager, Registrar at FCHS, in a news release, “Nearly 170 students are given awards for academic excellence in many areas throughout the year; however, our primary focus is academic attainment. It is our goal that the recognition bestowed at this program will motivate and encourage students to continue striving toward excellence in their future educational endeavors. Grant monies will help fund the various awards, such as, academic jackets, medallions, chevrons, senior honor blankets and complimentary meals.”
Kim Eaton, Director of Community Engagement at the Community Foundation states, “The academic awards program has distinguished itself as being a great opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of students in in the classroom. It’s a pleasure for the Foundation to be associated with young people who are working hard and making some wise choices in these areas of the academic arena.”
Grant monies were made available by the Charles & Rosemarie Haas Donor-Advised Fund at the Foundation.
Southeast County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Western Indiana Community Foundation, is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1998 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Southeast Fountain County.