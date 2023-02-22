1

Left to right: Cheryl Yager, Registrar – Fountain Central High School; Rachel Foxworthy, Guidance Director – Fountain Central High School; George Deel & Cheryl Carlson, Board Members – Southeast Fountain Community Foundation; Kim Eaton, Director of Community Engagement – Western Indiana Community Foundation

 Photo contributed

 Fountain Central High School is the proud recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation. Grant monies were used to support the Academic Awards Program on Monday, March 13.  

According to Cheryl Yager, Registrar at FCHS, in a news release, “Nearly 170 students are given awards for academic excellence in many areas throughout the year; however, our primary focus is academic attainment. It is our goal that the recognition bestowed at this program will motivate and encourage students to continue striving toward excellence in their future educational endeavors. Grant monies will help fund the various awards, such as, academic jackets, medallions, chevrons, senior honor blankets and complimentary meals.”  

