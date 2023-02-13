State

A view of the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 1, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

A Senate committee on Thursday unanimously passed a stripped-down bill letting local units of government charge short-term rental owners $25 annual inspection fees.

“There are good [short-term rentals] and bad ones — just like in every other aspect of life,” author Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, told the Senate Local Government Committee.

