(Covington, IN) – Shaelyn Meador has been named the recipient of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Fountain County, according to information provided. She is the daughter of Reannon Meador and Robert Burlington, and the 41st Fountain County recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).
Meador, of Attica High School, has plans to attend Purdue University and obtain a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. Shaelyn ranks 5th in her graduating class with a 3.967 GPA. Shaelyn has been involved in numerous clubs, organizations and sporting activities as she pursued her high school education including; volleyball, wrestling, softball, National Honor Society, Future Farmer’s of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Drama Club and others.One of Ms. Meador’s references wrote, “Shaelyn shows tremendous interest and involvement in her studies. Students in my classes learned about different societies and civilizations all over the globe from all different eras, and Shaelyn continuously demonstrated a genuine curiosity in these topics. Shaelyn’s classroom projects were always professionally executed, well thought out, and full of creativity and originality. While learning about the “conspiracy theories” in our Topics in History class, Shaelyn successfully researched, designed, and shared both a virtual and physical presentation over the recent COVID-19 pandemic. As a teacher when you create a project you often have an example in mind of what exactly that project should look like, and Shaelyn always exceeded my expectations.”
Twenty-five Fountain County students applied for this year’s Lilly Scholarship. The first phase of the selection process included the high school faculty of each school recommending up to six applicants from their school to be considered by the local scholarship committee representing the same school district.
The second phase included each scholarship committee reviewing the applications and interviewing each applicant. Two nominees from each school are selected based on consensus.
The third phase of the selection process included each of the two nominees from each school being interviewed by the scholarship committees representing the two other school districts. Each committee member independently scores each applicant in six categories including academic performance, school activities and work, volunteerism, financial need, letters of reference and a personal interview with each committee member.
Following the final scoring, finalists were forwarded to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the Western Indiana Community Foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana and in communities throughout the state.