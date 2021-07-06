The Miss Fountain County Fair Queen contest is July 10. There are seven contestants this year, according to information from the pageant committee.
Contestant 1 is Halle Smith. She is sponsored by Jacinda Smith Consulting. Smith is a graduate of Crawfordsville High School. She plans to attend DePauw University in the fall studying psychology and neuroscience. Smith is looking forward to continuing her athletic career at DePauw University as a member of the cross country and track and field team. Smith is a member of the National Honor Society, a 10-year member of 4-H, the Key Club and Spanish club.
Contestant 2 is Marley Massey. Massey is sponsored by Martin Farms, Matt and Lisa Martin. Massey is the recent graduate of Fountain Central High School and is excited to be pursuing her dream career as an elementary school teacher at Indiana State University where she’ll be majoring in early childhood education. According to information provided, those who know her know one of the first things they discover about her is her love for and understanding of children at any age. While still in high school, Massey sought to build her familiarity and skills with children by babysitting any chance she got, as well as participating in an Early Childhood Education vocational program through her high school where she had the chance to tutor students one on one and shadow a current teacher. Massey is a dedicated, 10-year 4-H member who has participated in projects like goats and photography. Massey combined two of her passions — children and sports — while participating in the Covington Youth Softball league and the Fountain Central Youth Basketball and Softball programs. Massey also loves being a member of and volunteering with the First Baptist Church of Covington Youth Group.
Contestant 3 is Ashley Crowder. Crowder is sponsored by Tanner Utilities. Crowder graduated from Attica High School in 2020 at the top of her class. She was honored to be added to the Wall of Excellence at Attica which honors students who excelled in academics, extracurricular activities and community events. In the fall, Crowder will be returning to Purdue University majoring in agribusiness management to begin her sophomore year. Crowder’s 10 year 4-H experiences in Fountain County helped her decide that staying involved in agriculture was extremely important. She plans to pursue a career that promotes agriculture and the swine industry. She is currently involved in the Block and Bridle livestock club at Purdue where she has been elected to the officer team for next year.
Contestant 4 is Audrey Galloway. Galloway is sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau. Galloway has been in Covington Community Schools her whole life, and this fall she will be a senior of the class of 2022. She will attend Purdue University and major in veterinary nursing. Galloway’s career ambition is to go into the field of veterinary medicine, and plans to research and study domestic and wild species to improve the quality of life for the animal patients in her care. To grow her skills as a veterinary nurse, Galloway will develop her practice by providing reliable care or assisting in critical situations, according to the information provided.
In past years, she has volunteered as a swimming instructor for the younger age groups in the Covington Swim Club. Galloway attends a youth ministry at the First Church of Christ in Covington. In 2022, she will have completed her ninth year of 4-H. Galloway’s participation included photography, dog obedience, and dog agility. She always strives to volunteer in her communities. She has volunteered several times to help serve pancakes at the Covington Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, volunteered at the OSF HealthCare/ Alzheimer’s Alliance Basket Bingo, chosen to be a featured volunteer Princess at the OSF Festival of Trees Princes Tea, and, “Doing the Most Good,” by ringing bells for the Salvation Army.
Contestant 5 is Morgan Galloway. Galloway is sponsored by Stylistics Salon and Spa, Lori and Greer Jordan, Aunt Amanda and Josh Anderson and Galloway Trucking. Galloway is the 18-year old daughter of Andy Galloway and Lori Jordan from Attica. She will be attending Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, Terre Haute Campus studying in the School of Human Services. Once she completes her associate of applied sciences program, she will transfer to Indiana State University to complete her bachelor’s degree in social work. Galloway is a member of the Salem United Methodist Church, Junior Member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 52 Attica, a 10-year member of Fountain County 4-H and a member of the Rowdy Ramblers 4-H Club and National Junior Swine Association. She enjoys being outdoors, day hiking, boating and canoeing.
Contestant 6 is Paige Scheurich. Scheurich is sponsored by Lindsey Salta. She is a May 2021 graduate from Fountain Central High School. The 19-year-old daughter of Crystal Hansen and John Scheurich, will be attending Ivy Tech this fall to pursue a degree in elementary education. Scheurich loves the idea of making a difference in children’s lives and teaching them life lessons through school teachings. Scheurich is a 10-year 4-H member where she has shown swine, sheep, and cattle. She is a member of the First Baptist Church located in Covington where she is on the Praise and Worship team and attend youth groups.
Contestant 7 is Abby Pattengale. Pattengale is sponsored by Finishing Touch. Pattengale graduated from Attica Jr. Sr. High School in 2020 and is now a sophomore at Purdue University, majoring in early childhood education with exceptional needs. She hopes one day she can become a developmental therapist. Pattengale has been involved in National Honor Society, student council, FFA, FCA, Rambler Rowdies and attends the New Hope Chapel in Wingate. She has previously volunteered at the Shawnee Center, Paws n Claws, Hope Springs Apple Pie Event, ASK, Attica Color Run and has been a part of many bake sales for Riley Children’s Hospital.