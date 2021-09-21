The Covington Apple Fest Queen contestants are ready for this weekend’s pageant.
Apple Fest will be in Covington from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25.
There are seven contestants: Audrey Galloway, Amber M. Haymaker, Brooke Gardenhire, Peyton R. Wilson, Cathleen McGrady, Ariana (Ana) Severt and Raven Whiteman.
Audrey Galloway is from Covington. She is 17 years old and a senior at Covington High School. After she graduates high school, she will be attending Purdue University to major in Veterinary Medicine. She is sponsored by The Sundae Shoppe.
Amber M. Haymaker is from Veedersburg. She is 20 years old and is currently attending Ivy Tech Community College where she is studying humanities. After graduation she plans on becoming an American Sign Language Interpreter. She is sponsored by Devine CPA & Company.
Brooke Gardenhire is from Kingman. She is 16 years old and is currently a junior at Parke Heritage High School. After graduation she plans on becoming a veterinarian. She is sponsored by Suzie Q’s.
Peyton Wilson is from West Lebanon. She is 16 years old and is currently a junior at Seeger Memorial High School. After graduation she plans on becoming a neuropsychiatrist. She is sponsored by Kelson Tax Service.
Cathleen McGrady is from Hillsboro. She is 17 years old and is senior at Crawfordsville High School. After graduation she plans to pursue a career in psychology. She is sponsored by Hillsboro Hardware &. McGrady Farms.
Ana Severt (Ariana) is from Covington. She is 16 years old and is a junior at Covington High School. After graduation she plans to pursue a career in music education and business. She is sponsored by Wallace Law Firm.
Raven Whiteman is from Covington. She is 17 years old and is a senior at Covington High School. After graduation she plans to obtain her bachelor’s degree to become an elementary school teacher. She is sponsored by Family.
The queen will reign over the days festivities as well as receive a beautiful crown, sash and prizes. Interviews will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 with the crowning which will begin at noon. A runner-up and Miss Congeniality will also help the queen throughout the day.