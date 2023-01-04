WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) was sworn in for a second term in the United States Senate. On the first day of the new Congress, all new and newly re-elected Senators take a formal oath administered by the vice president, who also serves as the President of the Senate, according to information from his office.
“It is a tremendous honor to continue serving Indiana in the United States Senate,” said Senator Young. “Over the next six years, I will do my best to represent our state and ensure all Hoosiers have the ability to reach their potential. From outcompeting the Chinese Communist Party to implementing the CHIPS and Science Act to addressing the drivers of our national debt, we have many challenges facing our nation. I am excited to get to work.”