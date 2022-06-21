Incoming senior at Seeger High School, Macy Smith, applied for and won a grant for Warren County Youth Council from the SIA Foundation, according to information from the council.
The Warren County Youth Council is a philanthropic minded group of students in Grades 4-12. The group stopped meeting in person during COVID but will start back this coming school year. Macy's grant request was up against 375 other grant requests, and only 20 were awarded. This is a huge accomplishment.
The SIA Foundation in it's 25 year, awarded $148,208.88 this grant cycle. Her grant request for $8,661.55 will be used to purchase outdoor music instruments for Fleming Woods County Park. Smith and Foundation Director Michele Stucky were presented with a check at a reception for the grant recipients from around the state.