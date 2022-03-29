The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis recently announced the endorsement of the Early College (EC) program at Seeger Memorial High School in Warren County as highly effective, according to information from CELL.
Seeger Memorial High School’s Early College program began in 2018 and this year will graduate 23 students with the Indiana College Core Certificate from Ivy Tech Community College of Lafayette with at least 30 transferable college credits. Seeger High School is one of 20 schools chosen to participate in a USDOE grant funded to support the development or rural early colleges in Indiana - the Rural Early College Network (RECN).
“We are thrilled with our partnerships with the University of Indianapolis and Ivy Tech Community College of Lafayette. The support of t here fine institutions coupled with the continued commitment of our staff to provide dual dries opportunities allows our students to jump start their college career and significantly reduce potential college debt for families,” stated Dr. Ralph Shrader.
The Early College high school model creates small schools that are designed to give students jump starts for the rest of their lives. Students can earn both high school diplomas and up to two years of credit toward bachelors or associate degrees. While open to all students, Early College programs specifically serve low-income young people, first-generation college students, English language learners, and students of color - all statistically under represented in higher education, reads the press release.
To be considered for endorsement, the school prepared a portfolio that addressed CELL’s eight required principles, including providing a rigorous curriculum, robust student supports, and completion data. In addition, a CELL team visited the school to interview administration, teachers, students and parents about the Early College program and its benefits and challenges before designating the program as endorsed.
“These newly-endorsed Early College High Schools have documented evidence of quality programs that help high school students graduate high school and accelerate into post-secondary education, whether at a four-year institution or a career/technical program. These students’ accomplishments are true game-changers for them and their families,” said Sandy Hillman, CELL director of Early College. “The strong leadership of Principal Rob Beckett and Counselor Kyra Rhoades with the support from Superintendent Dr. Ralph Shrader creates the vision and implements the mission of this dynamic CELL-endorsed Early College High School.”
CELL at the University of Indianapolis, is a leader convener, catalyst and collaborator for education in Indiana. It has trained more than 130 high schools across the state in the fundamentals of Early College and endorsed 43 Early Colleges as of February 2022. Once a school receives endorsement it is expected to further develop its opportunities and will be reviewed for re-endorsement every three years.