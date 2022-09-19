The Fall Homecoming at Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School is scheduled for Sept. 23. The Seeger Patriots will host the Fountain Central Mustangs at 7 p.m. The Fall Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2022 Homecoming Queen will be announced during half time.
The 2022 Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School Fall Homecoming Court includes: Tucker Herndon (Freshman Class Representative), Finn McLain (Sophomore Class Representative), Brody Ashby (Junior Class Representative), Cody Waling (Senior Class Representative), Rayce Carr (Senior Class Representative), Kaiden Peterson (Senior Class Representative), and Peyton Chinn (Senior Class Representative); Sidnee Atwood (Freshman Class Representative), Kaylyn Coffman (Sophomore Class Representative), Allie Johnson (Junior Class Representative), Whitney Wilson (Senior Queen Candidate), Paige Laffoon (Senior Queen Candidate), Haylee Walsh-Starr (Senior Queen Candidate), and Anna Moore (Senior Queen Candidate).