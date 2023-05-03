A group of students from Seeger Memorial High School had the chance to take part in a unique experience April 27.
Students from Matt Commons Government classes took part in a mock trial presented at the Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium.
Commons recently spoke with the Williamsport Review Republican about how the mock trial came about and what students learned from it.
Commons said Warren County Judge Hunter Reece reached out to him in November and they later met to collaborate on the mock trial in December.
He said Reece had some previous experience running a mock trial and thought it would be a good idea to try and incorporate it into some of the curriculum if they could.
Commons thought it would be a good idea to work the mock trial in with the classes’ unit on the judicial branch of the government.
Reece provided the curriculum from the Indiana Bar Association which included all the elements of a trial and specific fictional information that could be used as the basis for a mock trial.
Commons worked with students to develop the specific roles they would take on during the mock trial.
“We really started getting into the mock trial right after spring break,” he said. “Judge Reece came in, talked about his job as a judge, but then he also talked about running a mock trial and tried to answer some questions that students would have.”
Beyond that, Commons said Reece arranged for Warren County Prosecuting Attorney and defense attorney Chad Montgomery to be present during the mock trial.
He said his seventh hour class ran the defense for the mock trial while his first hour class ran the prosecution.
“So they could develop their arguments on their own during those class periods, without a lot of knowledge of what the other class was doing,” Commons said.
Being the first time, Commons said he didn’t assign a lot extra assignments during this time and was hands-off in order to see how well the students took ownership of the work.
“The students did a great job of taking ownership, as far as developing arguments, realizing they were going to be on stage, there were going to be people from the community in the building with us,” he said. “Also, there’s some extra credit incentive out there to make it a little bit of a competition.”
Asked what he felt students got out of being a part of the mock trial, Commons said part of teaching government or any kind of social studies classes is encouraging civic engagement.
He said most people don’t the chance to see how a courtroom operates in-person, so this gave his students and the students who weren’t involved with the planning process to see how a courtroom works.
“It was good for them to see how this process might play out,” he said. “It starts to build just a general base of knowledge of how the American judicial system works.”
Asked how students responded to being a part of the mock trial, Commons said he asked students to provide feedback on the experience last week and more than 90 percent said they definitely enjoyed it and wanted to do it again.
“They learned a lot of different things,” he said. “From trial procedures to what it is really like to be on a jury. That’s not really something a lot of people do, especially in our area.”
As for whether he hopes to do more mock trials in the future, Commons said he and Reece plan to meet to discuss doing more.
He said they had initially talked about doing the mock trials at the courthouse, but decided they will probably continue to do it in the auditorium.
Commons said presenting the mock trial in the auditorium allowed students and teachers from other classes to watch the proceedings.
“We had a lot of other students who were able to come in, just sit for 35-40 minutes and watch part of the mock trial and see how that process played out,” he said.
Commons said they don’t know if they’ll do it once or twice next year.
He said he’d like to extend it to both semesters, if possible.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for our students to get involved,” he said. “There were students who were directly involved with the attorneys and Judge Reece. It was a good opportunity for them to build some relationships with professionals in the community. Also, I was super excited that we have other people from our community who are always willing to come into our building. People like Bonnie, Chad and Judge Reece who want to get involved and give our students another opportunity to learn in a format that’s a little outside the classroom norm.”