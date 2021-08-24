Seeger demonstrated what it takes to defeat the high-powered Parke Heritage football team – keeping the ball away from their offense – but the visiting Patriots committed some turnovers that put the ball back into the hands of the Wolves and the hosts took advantage to win 48-16.
Fans of the Patriots had to enjoy the opening drive of the game as their team ran off 14 plays and used up more than half of the first quarter in moving the ball to the Parke Heritage 13 before turning the ball over on downs on an incomplete pass.
The Wolves showed their versatility on offense on their first series as quarterback Christian Johnson started with runs of 18 and 14 yards, pitched the ball to Noble Johnson and ended up throwing for a touchdown of 32 yards to Nas McNeal to go up 6-0 when the two-point try failed.
The next two possessions by both teams were four plays each that went nowhere, but a minute into the second period, Seeger made a six-play scoring drive with quarterback Brock Thomason and running back Peyton Chinn carrying the ball to take an 8-6 lead after Thomason ran across the line on a two-point try.
The Patriots squibbed the ensuing kickoff and recovered it on their own 49 but two runs for one yard total and two incompletions gave the ball back to Parke Heritage who showed their depth as their next drive featured two more players in Dakota Vance and Andrece Miller with the latter scoring from ten yards out for a 12-8 score in favor of the hosts with 5:00 left in the half.
It was then that the sky fell in for Seeger as their next drive resulted in a pick by Anthony Wood after which the Wolves scored for a 20-8 lead.
Getting the ball back with 2:58 left in the half, Seeger again went to the air and Wood notched his second interception of the game with the Wolves scoring after the turnover to lead 26-8 going into the intermission.
“We showed we could run the ball on them, both in that first drive of the game and in the one where we scored,” Herb King, the Seeger head coach said. “Unfortunately, we had had a couple of turnovers and you can’t do that against a good team like this one and expect to win.”
Parke Heritage got the ball to start the third quarter and they used a mix of runs early and passes late in the drive to score again to lead 34-8 with just over three minutes gone in the period.
Seeger responded with another good drive, an 11-play, 62-yard sequence that saw Thomason and Chinn do the bulk of the carrying with sophomore Noah Stephen stepping in as quarterback for several plays.
Chinn scored from 18 yards out and then Rayce Carr ran for a two-point conversion that made the score 34-16 with 3:44 left in the third quarter.
The Patriot defense forced a Wolves’ punt, but their offense struggled and they, too, had to punt.
Parke Heritage took two plays to score, the latter one being a 30-yard pass from Johnson to Body Ashby for a 42-16 tally.
Seeger would mount another solid drive in the fourth quarter, made up of nine plays that included runs by Chinn, a pass from Stephen to Carr and a run by Hunter Thomas, but it came up short of the goal line.
Parke Heritage, on their next possession, turned the ball over on an interception, but a fumble by Seeger gave it right back and the Wolves went on to score their last touchdown of the game for a 48-16 win.
King pointed out the obvious problems that the turnovers and other mistakes caused his team, but noted that they were a young team who will be growing into the game.
“We moved the ball effectively at times,” he said. “We had some young players that did good things against one of the best team we’ll face. We will get better. We’ll be fine.”