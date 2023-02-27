The 2023 Winter Homecoming King and Queen at Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School was crowned on Feb. 18 between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball game against Benton Central.
The Seeger Student Government Association announced the winners Caleb Edwards and Janiah Haymon.
The 2023 Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School Winter Homecoming Court includes: Avery Fowler (Freshman class representative), Jack Puterbaugh (Freshman class representative), Rylea Wetz (Sophomore class representative), Easton Brier (Sophomore class representative), Eva Ford (Junior class representative), Michael Winchester (Junior class representative), Janiah Haymon (Homecoming Queen), Caleb Edwards (Homecoming King), Case Garriott (Senior King candidate), Ellen McDonald (Senior Queen candidate), Kaiden Peterson (Senior King candidate), Victoria Haire (Senior Queen candidate), Peyton Chinn (Senior King candidate), Macy Smith (Senior Queen Candidate), Mary Greene (Seeger SGA representative), and Andrew Holland (2022 Homecoming King).